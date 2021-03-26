646 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 646 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 646 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 424,055.

The positivity rate in Kentucky continues to remain under 3%. Friday's positivity rate was 2.8%.

“More than one in three Kentucky adults have been vaccinated so far, which is a huge milestone,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, see where you can sign up. If you’ve got a family member or friend who wants their shot of hope, help them get registered and call our vaccine hotline, 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654 (for deaf or hard-of-hearing Kentuckians), if you need help. Together, we can defeat COVID-19 this year, but we have to keep up our momentum.”

Gov. Beshear also announced 27 new coronavirus-related deaths, along with 11 additional deaths due to an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,008.

As of Friday, 383 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 88 of which are in the ICU and 46 of which are on a ventilator. At least 49,414 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.