723 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 723 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 723 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 444,127.

Friday's positivity rate was 3.22%, slightly up from Thursday's positivity rate of 3.12%.

According to https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19, there have now been 6,501 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Kentucky, four higher than the total from Thursday.

As of Friday, 1,760,933 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.