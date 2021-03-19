731 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 731 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 731 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 419,872.

The positivity rate in Kentucky continues to remain under 4%. Friday's positivity rate was 3.40%.

“With now more than 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated, our shot of hope has proven to be our shot of certainty for ending this pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said in a press release. “We still need everyone to continue to mask up, practice social distancing, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

Gov. Beshear also announced 25 new coronavirus-related deaths. An additional 166 new coronavirus-related deaths were also added to Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total due to an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 5,695.

As of Friday, 463 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 101 of which are in the ICU and 60 of which are on a ventilator. At least 49,021 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.