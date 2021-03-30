751 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 751 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 751 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 426,073.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to remain under 3%. Tuesday's positivity rate was 2.90%.

“We are on a positive trajectory – we are leading all of our seven border states in administering at least one dose of the vaccine and our positivity rate continues to decline – but we need to keep working hard and not give up,” said Gov. Beshear in a press release. “We need every eligible Kentuckian to join the team and get the first vaccine available them.”

Gov. Beshear also announced 13 new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional 10 deaths from an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,065.

As of Tuesday, 378 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 91 of which are in the ICU and 37 of which are on a ventilator.