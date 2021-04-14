782 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 782 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 782 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 434,922.

The positivity rate in Kentucky has slowly climbed, as Wednesday's positivity rate was 3.33%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 14 new coronavirus-related deaths, along with 10 additional deaths due to an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,285.

As of Wednesday, 420 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 115 of which are in the ICU and 51 of which are on a ventilator.

Vaccine update

As of Wednesday, 1,605,100 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna or received the J&J vaccine.