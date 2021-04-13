Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

799 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 5:29 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 17:30:06-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 799 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 799 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 434,148.

Tuesday's positivity rate was 3.20%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, along with one additional death due to an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,261.

As of Tuesday, 405 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 96 of which are in the ICU and 53 of which are on a ventilator. At least 50,513 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight