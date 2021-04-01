972 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 972 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 972 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 427,842.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to remain under 3%. Thursday's positivity rate was 2.99%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 13 new coronavirus-related deaths, as well as an additional 5 deaths from an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,108.

As of Thursday, 411 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 92 of which are in the ICU and 45 of which are on a ventilator. At least 49,767 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.