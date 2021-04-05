Ahead of schedule: Kentuckians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky is ahead of schedule and Monday moved ahead with welcoming a new age group to the COVID-19 vaccine portal. Those 16 and older can now schedule an appointment for their first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

“For her birthday she does not get her driver’s permit until she gets her vaccination,” said Kelly Abraham, a mother of two in Lexington. Her youngest will turn 16 next month. Abraham’s older daughter is 17, and has received both doses of the vaccine.

“I jumped at it. Wasn’t hesitant at all,” said Ella Abraham, a senior at Lafayette High School. She’d very much like to resume life as she knew it before the spring of her junior year when coronavirus arrived.

“Things like going to restaurants, and things like prom, and being able to hang out with my friends and not have to worry about it,” Ella said of what she’s missed and is looking forward to having back.

The Abrahams recently went on a family vacation, and everyone there over the age of 17 had received a vaccine. Kelly shared pictures of the older kids spending time inside, without having to wear masks.

“There was a little hesitation with some of my family members, but once you sort of guide them and answer questions, it was fine,” Abraham said.

Kelly knows there will be people here in Lexington who won’t get their children vaccinated, and she hopes they’ll reconsider. Her husband is a professor in the science field at Transylvania University, so they believe in the science behind the vaccine’s development and safety.

“It’s the shot versus getting it (the virus). We know too many people still managing symptoms nine months after the fact,” Abraham said.

Abraham said she’s also spent the last 12 months writing way too many condolence cards to people she knows who’ve lost loved ones due to COVID-19. She doesn’t want to be on the receiving end of a card like that, so that’s why the vaccination comes before the driver’s license.

“Step-one is the vaccine, then she can get the driver’s permit,” Abraham said.

