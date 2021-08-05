A dozen Kentucky healthcare providers will require COVID-19 vaccine for workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Multiple healthcare providers have announced that they will require their healthcare workforce to get vaccinated.

"We will require our healthcare workforce to initiate a complete COVID-19 vaccination series no later than September 15, 2021," the providers say in a joint statement.

The following healthcare providers are requiring the vaccine for their employees:

Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Baptist Health

King's Daughters Health System

Med Center Health

Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital

Norton Healthcare

Pikeville Medical Center

UK HealthCare

UofL Health

St. Claire HealthCare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare

CHI Saint Joseph Health

The healthcare facilities join a list of hospitals and health systems in Kentucky and across the nation requiring the vaccine for employees.

Baptist Health shared that employees must get their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine by Sept. 15. Employees may also opt to take the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Ally employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31. Baptist Health workers who cannot get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons may apply for an exemption by August 30. Those with approved exemption will be subject to periodic testing for COVID-19.

“Baptist Health staff members and providers were among the first to receive these life-saving vaccines as role models for others in our communities,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. “We know the vaccines are one of the best ways to combat this virus.“We must continue to lead by example by requiring that all Baptist Health employees are fully vaccinated. It is the ethical and responsible thing to do to live our mission of improving the healthcare of the communities that we serve.”

The vaccination requirement also extends to all Baptist Health contractors, independent licensed healthcare providers, students, vendors, and any other person performing onsite services at any Baptist Health facility. Employees with a start date of Sept. 13 or later will be required to have their first dose of the vaccine within one week of hire.