Beshear: Kentucky COVID-19 cases appearing to plateau

Bryan Woolston/AP
Governor Andy Beshear
Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 11:01:12-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Governor Beshear says the number of new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky appear to be hitting a plateau after declining for seven weeks in a row.

The state has reported roughly 3034 new coronavirus cases in the past three days.

During a press conference Monday, Beshear said he's exploring the possibility of issuing an executive order that would expand eligibility for the booster shot.

Though the total of new cases last week was higher than the previous two weeks, Beshear said there is not yet a reason to think that there is another surge coming.

He urged Kentuckians to get vaccinated in preparation for the holidays.

