Beshear: People shouldn't feel pressure to take off masks

Posted at 7:30 AM, Mar 08, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — As COVID-19 cases drop, Gov. Beshear says Kentuckians should resist feeling pressure to take off masks if they think it’s best for them to keep wearing them in public.

The governor reported Monday that the number of new coronavirus cases, the test positivity rate, and virus-related hospitalizations declined again last week in Kentucky.

As the virus’s prevalence wanes, Beshear says Kentucky is moving toward “personal empowerment.” This means people are making their own health decisions as the tools to combat the virus have grown. The governor says that includes deciding whether to continue masking up in public.

With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths consistently decreasing over the last few weeks, many counties across Kentucky are still in the red. This has a lot of people wondering why and what it will take to change that.

