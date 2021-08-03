Carter County Schools delaying start of school year after increase of COVID-19 cases among kids

GRAYSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Carter County Schools are delaying the start of the 2021-2022 school year following an increase of COVID-19 cases among school-aged kids.

The district says the decision comes after a recommendation from the Clark County Health Department. The first day of school for students will now be Monday, August 16, 11 days after their scheduled start date.

"No extracurricular activities (games & practices) are permitted through August 16," says Carter County Schools in a Facebook post. "Information will be re-evaluated at the end of next week."

Despite the delay in school, the district will not mandate masks to be worn while in school buildings. The district does, however, recommend and encourage unvaccinated people to wear them.

According to state data, Carter County is one of multiple Kentucky counties with high transmission levels of COVID-19. There have been 2,616 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic and 37 people have died from the virus. The county's positivity rate is 16.72%.