Chris Stapleton concert at Kroger Field postponed again to April 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music star and Lexington native Chris Stapleton will not perform at Kroger Field next month as planned.

The event, "Chris Stapleton: Concert for Kentucky, An Outlaw State of Kind Benefit," has been delayed to Saturday, April 23, 2022. Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola will perform on the rescheduled date.

Chris Stapleton: A Concert For Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY has been rescheduled to April 23, 2022. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries please reach out to point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/4Kn6oygLex — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) March 17, 2021

The concert was originally going to take place in April 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic took over.

Read the letter by Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, below:

To our Friends & Family in Kentucky,



While we'd love nothing more than to see you all at Kroger Field next month, it is with everyone's best interest in mind that we are rescheduling A Concert For Kentucky to Saturday, April 24, 2021.



This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we've worked closely with the University of Kentucky and all artists involved to find the best date possible. We are excited to share that Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, and Yola will all be performing on the rescheduled date.



All tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date, and please contact your point of purchase for any further ticketing questions.



We can't wait to see everyone next year at A Concert For Kentucky, and in the meantime please stay healthy at home.



Sincerely,



Chris & Morgane Stapleton

Anyone who purchased tickets will have that ticket honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to point of purchase.