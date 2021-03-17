Menu

Chris Stapleton concert at Kroger Field postponed again to April 2022

Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP
Chris Stapleton performs as the opener for George Strait at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
Posted at 3:15 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 15:15:45-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country music star and Lexington native Chris Stapleton will not perform at Kroger Field next month as planned.

The event, "Chris Stapleton: Concert for Kentucky, An Outlaw State of Kind Benefit," has been delayed to Saturday, April 23, 2022. Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, and Yola will perform on the rescheduled date.

The concert was originally going to take place in April 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic took over.

Read the letter by Chris Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, below:

To our Friends & Family in Kentucky,

While we'd love nothing more than to see you all at Kroger Field next month, it is with everyone's best interest in mind that we are rescheduling A Concert For Kentucky to Saturday, April 24, 2021.

This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we've worked closely with the University of Kentucky and all artists involved to find the best date possible. We are excited to share that Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, and Yola will all be performing on the rescheduled date.

All tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date, and please contact your point of purchase for any further ticketing questions.

We can't wait to see everyone next year at A Concert For Kentucky, and in the meantime please stay healthy at home.

Sincerely,

Chris & Morgane Stapleton

Anyone who purchased tickets will have that ticket honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to point of purchase.

