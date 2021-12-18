'Enduring Heroes Day': Lexington mayor, care facility staff honor healthcare workers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In more than two decades of being a nurse, Michelle Moss said the 2020 holiday season was about as rough as it gets, emotionally.

“That was the most difficult time in my 22 years of nursing. Just seeing the residents not being able to see their families at the holidays and their birthdays [due to COVID-19]. It was hard,” she said.

For coping with those emotions, for putting our health ahead of their own, and for everything else they’ve done since the virus reached Kentucky in 2020, Michelle and her co-workers at Lexington’s Sayre Christian Village assisted living facility were honored today.

In addition to witnessing a Mayor’s proclamation of, “Enduring Heroes Day,” the employees received a plaque and a (surprise) Christmas bonus.

“We were fortunate to receive some resources we didn’t see coming. So as soon as we got that, I thought we’ve got to get this and put it in peoples’ pockets,” said Karen Venis, who runs the facility.

Bonus money was determined on the number of hours worked since the outbreak started, and no matter who got what, all were most appreciative of the gesture.

“They’ve always stood by us, always had our back, and whenever we needed something we went to them, and they did the best they could,” Moss said of the Sayre Christian management team.

“I am so humbled by our staff. To be able to honor them is what this is all about. It’s the best gift,” Venis added.

Mrs. Venis said her staff all chose to forge ahead when most would’ve run away from this situation. Essentially, they endured. And they continue to do so as the virus continues to spread.