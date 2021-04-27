Fayette County high schools hosting vaccination clinics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Lexington inches toward the goal of herd immunity, Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) is pitching in to help with their own vaccination clinics.

FCPS has partnered with Wild Health and the Lexington-Fayette County Government to host six vaccination clinics at all of their high schools on Tuesday.

"As sort of the thoughts around the vaccine have shifted, you know there was a lot of anxiety, early on, especially with the rollout of the vaccine. We have seen an increase in students and families around our community asking about the vaccine, asking questions at the schools about the vaccine," said James McMillin, chief of high schools.

The initiative happens as the district is seeing a slight uptick in COVID cases, and nearly 500 people quarantining last week.

Putting everything into perspective, spokesperson Lisa Deffendall says it currently isn't cause for concern.

"The important thing for our families to understand, and for our community to understand is that we have 42,000 students. So, with 40, some odd cases amongst students and staff. That's very, very few," said Deffendall.

Still, having more people vaccinated could cut down on the number of people needing to quarantine.

"If you are fully vaccinated, which means you've had both of your doses and you're 14 days past that, then you may not have to quarantine if you're exposed," said Deffendall. "That would definitely be an incentive for people to get the vaccine."

At least 100 people signed up at each school as of Monday.

"We know that this is a family choice, and by no means is this something that's being required, but again we want to be a part of the solution and we want to. We want to give our families and our students the opportunity," said McMillin.

Vaccination sign-ups are available at: kyvax.wildhealth.com. The site includes a place for families to give consent for 16- and 17-year-olds to receive the vaccine. Those registering are encouraged to sign up for both first vaccine on April 27th and a second dose on May 18th.

Teams from Wild Health will be onsite for half a day at Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Tates Creek high schools on Tuesday, April 27. Students attending special program schools may sign up for the vaccine at any of the six other high schools and receive an excused absence.

This clinic will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at no cost.

Questions about the registration process should contact the Wildhealth Help Desk at 859-217-4679.

Federated Transportation Services of the Bluegrass is offering FREE rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics for those in need. Rides can be scheduled by calling 888-848-0989.