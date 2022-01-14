Fayette County Public Schools releases in-person learning plans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools revealed an updated plan for in-person learning to adjust to the rampant spread of the omicron variant during a press conference Friday.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins discussed the rapid spread of omicron in the schools and the plan of action moving forward based on current health guidelines.

FCPS will keep taking a measured approach to things. Face coverings inside the buildings will continue for the foreseeable future. This allows kids to avoid a quarantine period if exposed at school given that they were wearing masks.

Voluntary testing will also be available at every school Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by appointment beginning January 19. At this time, NTI or remote learning is on the table for discussion, but isn't an option right now.

"The reason we consider in-person learning, obviously, to be the best option is we have discovered throughout the pandemic when our students were at home learning that obviously there were very serious academic losses as well as such emotional losses that our students experienced," said Dr. Liggins.

LFCHD representatives were also at the FCPS press conference Friday. They are on board with this plan, but remain on standby to recommend changes as warranted.