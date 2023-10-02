Fayette County records 241 COVID-19 cases in one week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Good and bad news so far this fall pertains to the virus's spread.

“Right now, we haven’t had any reported lab-confirmed flu cases,” said Kevin Hall from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Hall, the Communications Officer for the department, acknowledged that it’s incredibly early in the season, so a high number of flu cases would be unusual. Still, he has memories from last year when the county topped 3,400 points. Right now, however, he’s more concerned with the rising number of COVID-19 cases. Fayette County had an additional 58 of those this week.

“It’s gone back up. These are just the lab-confirmed ones, not the at-home test kits,” he said after sharing that the lab-confirmed 241 cases in the last week.

Hall spoke with LEX 18 on the same day the department opened a flu and coronavirus vaccine clinic for the uninsured or underinsured.

“The reason we started both today is because both are available, and we wanted people (who are) coming in to get one to get the other,” he said.

With a new strain of COVID-19 making the rounds, this fall’s latest version is your best defense.

“View it like the flu shot. You get a new flu shot each year because it protects you against the strains identified as being most likely to spread,” Hall stated.

