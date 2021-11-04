Fully-vaccinated Kentuckians receive COVID boosters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While COVID-19 cases are declining in Kentucky, hundreds got a booster shot at Consolidated Baptist Church on Wednesday.

State data shows in May, about 5% of coronavirus cases in Kentucky were among fully vaccinated people. By October, that number jumped to 20-25%. Those breakthrough cases have led many people to get their booster shot.

"Not only do I want to be safe, but I want to protect others as well so I can make sure I don't pass anything to anyone else," said Michael Lyles.

Eugina Richardson says getting the booster at her church made the process easier.

"They announced it in our Sunday school, and they always let us know when they're having it here. I've been coming to get all my shots here. This is the best place to get it," said Richardson.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department organized the event.

"We're giving out about 1,000 doses today. It's mostly going to be 65 and older or people who work in places like restaurants, grocery stores, any sort of front-facing people like that in Lexington, Kentucky. It's a wide group of people because of underlying conditions. And so right now for people watching the booster is available. We want you to get it whether it's through us or somewhere. This is the best way to slow this pandemic," said spokesperson Kevin Hall.

The following are eligible for the booster: