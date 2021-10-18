Funeral arrangements set for Clark County Judge Executive Chris Pace who died of COVID-19

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Funeral arrangements have been set for Clark County Judge Executive Chris Pace.

Pace died from COVID-19 Thursday night at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester. Clark County Coroner Robert Gayheart told LEX 18 that Pace did not have any pre-existing illnesses.

Funeral services will be held at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Calvary Christian Church (15 Redwing Drive in Winchester) with Pastor Mike McCormick, Representative Ryan Dodson, and Pastor Brock Carlile officiating. The burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice or to New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Care Center of Winchester or Upward Basketball.

Pace was 44 years old. He leaves behind his wife and three children. He had served as Judge Executive since 2019.