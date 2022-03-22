Gov. Beshear accuses Republican lawmakers of 'cruel' votes on veto overrides

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Republican lawmakers have taken votes that will “kick struggling Kentuckians while they are down.”

The governor's response Tuesday comes a day after the legislature overrode his vetoes of measures affecting jobless benefits and food aid.

One bill revamps rules for Kentucky’s laid-off workers to receive unemployment benefits. The other measure ends Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency a few weeks earlier than previously planned.

Both measures now become state law.

