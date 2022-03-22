Watch
Gov. Beshear accuses Republican lawmakers of 'cruel' votes on veto overrides

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Kentucky’s Supreme Court has ruled, Thursday, Sept. 24, that Beshear properly paid a law firm $4.2 million in legal fees for helping the state settle a lawsuit against opioid-maker Purdue Pharma when he was attorney general. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 12:39:56-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Republican lawmakers have taken votes that will “kick struggling Kentuckians while they are down.”

The governor's response Tuesday comes a day after the legislature overrode his vetoes of measures affecting jobless benefits and food aid.

One bill revamps rules for Kentucky’s laid-off workers to receive unemployment benefits. The other measure ends Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency a few weeks earlier than previously planned.

Both measures now become state law.

