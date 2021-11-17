FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday that qualifies every person 18-years-old or older and living or working in the commonwealth to receive a COVID-19 vaccination booster six months after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Beshear said Kentucky was seeing declines in COVID-19 case numbers and the test positivity rate for many weeks, but recently those numbers have begun to plateau or even slightly increase.

“We are moving into the amazing holiday season with Thanksgiving, Christmas and other gatherings, which unfortunately are especially risky for COVID-19 being able to spread,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear authorizes COVID-19 vaccination boosters for all Kentucky adults.



Read more: https://t.co/pKeUn7s0OZ pic.twitter.com/Ey44kyoefa — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 17, 2021

“Because of that, it’s more important than ever that we get people vaccinated and get people their boosters to push their immunity up to the highest levels, because over time that immunity wanes.”

As of Wednesday, Nov. 17, more than 437,000 Kentuckians had received a booster.