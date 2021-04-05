Gov. Beshear: 'If you're vaccinated, domestic travel is now okay'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has announced domestic travel is now safe if you have been fully vaccinated.

"If you're vaccinated, domestic travel is now okay, though make sure you are careful when you do it," Gov. Beshear said. "If you are not vaccinated, those activities are not safe and we recommend against them, so get vaccinated."

COVID-19 update

There were only 110 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky on Monday.

"That is lower than any of the last three weeks," Gov. Beshear noted. "But again, last three weeks didn't have lab closings like this last weekend did, so lets just wait and see."

Kentucky's positivity rate dipped back under 3%. Monday's positivity rate was 2.9%.

There were four new coronavirus-related deaths announced, as well as an additional four deaths from an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,157.