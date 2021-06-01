Gov. Beshear: Senior centers in Kentucky can fully reopen on June 11

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Monday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that senior centers in Kentucky can fully reopen on June 11, the same day that the state mask mandate ends.

Gov. Beshear announced the closure of Kentucky senior centers on March 13, 2020 due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 update

There were just 137 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday.

There was also just one new coronavirus-related death reported.

As of Monday, 2,058,029 Kentuckians have either received the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.