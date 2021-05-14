Statewide mask mandate will end on June 11, venues can also go back to full capacity on that date

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Governor Andy Beshear says the statewide mask mandate will end for all Kentuckians on June 11.

The governor also said that Kentucky will return to 100% capacity for all venues and events on the same date, June 11.

Masks will still need to be worn in place "where people are the most vulnerable," which includes long-term care facilities. The CDC also recommends that masks be worn while traveling, including planes, trains, and buses. Masks should also still be worn in transportation hubs, like airports.

"On June 11, just one month from today, life will almost be fully back to normal," said Gov. Beshear.

The governor said the state decided on the June 11th date to give 12 to 15-year-olds the opportunity to be fully vaccinated by that time. Kentuckians in that age range can now get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after it was approved by the FDA.