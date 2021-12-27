Hundreds wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at Lexington's UK site

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the omicron variant spreads, hundreds of people in Lexington are spent the morning waiting in line to be tested.

At the UK campus location on College Way, testing lines resemble those we saw in 2020.

If anyone believes they were infected on Christmas Day, the incubation period isn't long enough. But some are getting tested after spending the holidays with family to see if they were infected prior to Christmas.

Lucy Arthur-Paratley is heading home after visiting family. She felt compelled to get tested.

"I grew up here and I feel this place taught me to look out for our neighbors and that's what we're all trying to do," she said. "[We're making] sure we're staying safe and keeping those most vulnerable safe, right now."

Testing at this site is free, but by appointment only.

