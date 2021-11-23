Watch
Kentucky AG Cameron challenges Biden's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky's attorney general asked for patience Thursday, June 18, 2020, as his office investigates the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police and decides whether the police officers involved will face criminal charges. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted at 11:25 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 11:53:15-05

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron challenged the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) mandatory vaccination requirement for healthcare workers.

The interim final rule issued by CMS requires COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in healthcare settings that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Attorney General Cameron joins 13 other states in the lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana. The lawsuit argues that the mandate is unlawful and unconstitutional, and that CMS does not have the authority to issue it.

“Our healthcare workers have selflessly cared for their fellow Kentuckians during this pandemic, and now they are at risk of losing their jobs because of the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate,” said Attorney General Cameron.

Approximately one-third of Kentuckians are covered by the Medicaid program. In state fiscal year 2020-2021, the Commonwealth received over $12 billion in federal funds for Medicaid services, and Medicaid revenues account for more than 25 percent of the state’s total budget.

Attorney General Cameron joins the Louisiana-led lawsuit alongside Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read copy of the court filings here and here.

