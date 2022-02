(LEX 18) — On Wednesday, Kentucky reported a positivity rate of 16.19%.

5,166 new cases and 32 new deaths were also reported.

Governor Andy Beshear shared in his briefing Monday that if COVID cases and the positivity rate continues the downward trend there could be a change in guidance.

Currently, 1,689 people are hospitalized, 316 are in ICUs, and 155 are on ventilators.

For the full daily COVID-19 report click here.