Kentucky kids become some of the first in their age group to receive COVID-19 vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 11-year-old Wyatt became one of the first Kentuckians in his age group to get vaccinated. He and his siblings each got their first dose at Commonwealth Pediatrics Wednesday morning.

They are among the 28 million kids in America who are now eligible for Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, marking a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

"It didn't even hurt!," said Wyatt after receiving his first dose.

The pediatric shots are different from the ones adults and older kids get. They're one third of the dose, and the vials are orange instead of purple, to help prevent any confusion.

What's inside the vial is perhaps the most important.

Doctor Beth Hawse says these vaccines mean more protection for kids, and eventually, a return to normal.

"It's fun to watch the kids come in, I've never seen kids want a vaccine. And I hope I never do again, I hope we never go through this again. But it's interesting how much they understand, and they want to get back to normal. So it's a really good day," said Dr. Hawse.

Elizabeth Hatton feels the same way. She's seen the impacts of COVID-19 firsthand as a physician assistant at Georgetown Community Hospital.

"I'm also a mom. I have a 7 and 10-year-old who've had their lives pretty significantly impacted over the last year and a half or so," said Hatton. "It's just such a gift to be protected and I don't have to worry about that as a mom."

She says her sons will hopefully get their first shot within the next week and join other vaccinated kids like Wyatt and his siblings.