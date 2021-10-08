Kentucky surpasses 9,000 coronavirus-related deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says the state's coronavirus-related death toll has surpassed 9,000.

Gov. Andy Beshear says it's a grim reminder of the trauma still being inflicted by the pandemic even as virus cases and hospitalizations trend downward.

The state reported 50 more virus-related deaths in its daily report Thursday. That increased the statewide death count to at least 9,022 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the governor says virus-related hospitalizations in Kentucky have dropped 17% in the past week, easing pressure on the state’s beleaguered facilities.

Still, 58 of 96 hospitals in the state continue to report critical staffing shortages.