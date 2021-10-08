Watch
Kentucky surpasses 9,000 coronavirus-related deaths

Posted at 9:10 AM, Oct 08, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says the state's coronavirus-related death toll has surpassed 9,000.

Gov. Andy Beshear says it's a grim reminder of the trauma still being inflicted by the pandemic even as virus cases and hospitalizations trend downward.

The state reported 50 more virus-related deaths in its daily report Thursday. That increased the statewide death count to at least 9,022 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, the governor says virus-related hospitalizations in Kentucky have dropped 17% in the past week, easing pressure on the state’s beleaguered facilities.

Still, 58 of 96 hospitals in the state continue to report critical staffing shortages.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

