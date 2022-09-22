Lexington-Fayette County Health Department offering Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The doors to the Consolidated Baptist Church gymnasium opened at 9 am, and those seeking the Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent booster shot were in and out quickly.

Most people who were vaccinated originally by the Lexington-Fayette County received the Moderna vaccine, so they are waiting for next Thursday’s clinic. But in reality, there’s no need to wait.

“It’s okay to mix and match,” said Kevin Hall. Hall, who has been the front man for the health department since the pandemic’s onset in 2020, did not that many people feel more comfortable sticking with what they know, so the numbers for next week’s clinic are expected to be much higher.

“You will need to register for that one,” he said of next week’s clinic, which will also run from 9 am to 3 pm at the church.

The bivalent mixture will offer protection against the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant, which became prevalent earlier this year.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of repeat visitors,” Hall said. “Some of the same people we saw a year, year and a half ago, but we are seeing some new people,” he continued.

While Hall is aware there are still so many who remain reluctant to take this vaccine at all, he did note that the new faces are usually those who’ve either seen the evidence that the vaccine works, or they were profoundly impacted by the virus when a friend, or loved one became very ill or died.

“Because the illness will be more mild, or perhaps keeping them out of the hospital they are encouraged about getting the vaccine. That’s great. Whatever people need to get the vaccine, it’s important to look at it on a personal level and take the steps,” he said.

Next Thursday’s Moderna clinic is for anyone ages 18 and up, at least two months removed from their last dose. You can register for that clinic by following this link. Welcome to LFCHD Vaccine Registration Site.