Lexington surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases, LFCHD reports

Coronavirus
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 9:50 AM, Jun 13, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has now reported more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020, according to Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

With 150 new cases Friday, plus entry of backlogged cases, the city is up to 100,649 total cases and 625 deaths. The current 7-day rolling average is at 147 cases a day, compared to 90/day a month ago.

The CDC says Fayette County is among multiple counties back in the red zone.

LFCHD says it’s important to complete the COVID-19 vaccination series, including all recommended booster doses.

COVID-19 vaccines, including first and second doses and all appropriate boosters, are available for free by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday in their Public Health Clinic by calling 859-288-2483.

LFCHD shares advice to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wearing a well-fitted mask/face-covering in crowded public areas.
  • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
  • Covering coughs and sneezes;
  • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
  • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
