Lexington surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases, LFCHD reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has now reported more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020, according to Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

With 150 new cases Friday, plus entry of backlogged cases, the city is up to 100,649 total cases and 625 deaths. The current 7-day rolling average is at 147 cases a day, compared to 90/day a month ago.

The CDC says Fayette County is among multiple counties back in the red zone.

LFCHD says it’s important to complete the COVID-19 vaccination series, including all recommended booster doses.

COVID-19 vaccines, including first and second doses and all appropriate boosters, are available for free by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday in their Public Health Clinic by calling 859-288-2483.

LFCHD shares advice to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

