LFCHD confirms flu cases increasing in Lexington

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Americans encouraged to get flu shot as US prepares to battle both flu and COVID-19
Posted at 10:39 AM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 10:39:48-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced that there are now 17 lab-confirmed flu cases in Lexington, increasing from the three lab-confirmed cases reported last Wednesday.

LFCHD encourages residents to remember that lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington. Many providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to state or local health departments.

The health department is aware of people in the community testing positive for the flu in their provider’s offices through rapid testing.

COVID-19 cases are also on the rise. Lexington reported 172 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which is the most in a single day in more than two months with 184 cases on Sept. 29.

The seven-day rolling average is up to 121 cases per day. On Dec. 1, the seven-day average was 81/day.

