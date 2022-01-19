LFCHD reports huge spike in COVID-19 cases, averaging about 746 cases a day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As of Wednesday morning, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported at least 2,444 new cases Saturday through Tuesday (the final number will be higher as LFCHD continues to work through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases).
The 7-day rolling average is 746 cases a day.
There are currently 136 Fayette County residents hospitalized (this does not include people from other counties), with 76% of them unvaccinated.
Of the 26 Fayette County residents in Intensive Care Units, 92% are unvaccinated. All 14 people currently on a ventilator are unvaccinated.
On Monday, Kentucky surpassed a million positive COVID-19 cases. According to Kentucky's daily COVID-19 report, the total of reported cases sits at 1,006,224.
The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be effective in keeping people from serious illness, including hospitalizations.— Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (@LFCHD) January 19, 2022
If you have not yet been vaccinated or you need to complete the vaccination series, including the booster, we have all the COVID-19 vaccines available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483.— Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (@LFCHD) January 19, 2022
