LFCHD reports huge spike in COVID-19 cases, averaging about 746 cases a day

Posted at 1:14 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 13:37:30-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As of Wednesday morning, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported at least 2,444 new cases Saturday through Tuesday (the final number will be higher as LFCHD continues to work through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases).

The 7-day rolling average is 746 cases a day.

There are currently 136 Fayette County residents hospitalized (this does not include people from other counties), with 76% of them unvaccinated.

Of the 26 Fayette County residents in Intensive Care Units, 92% are unvaccinated. All 14 people currently on a ventilator are unvaccinated.

On Monday, Kentucky surpassed a million positive COVID-19 cases. According to Kentucky's daily COVID-19 report, the total of reported cases sits at 1,006,224.

