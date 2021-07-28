Local business owners consider reimplementing indoor mask policies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Old concerns became new concerns for business owners after the CDC released new mask guidelines.

It is now recommended that masks be worn in indoor shared spaces regardless of vaccination status in areas of high transmission.

Two months ago vaccinated Americans were told they no longer needed to wear masks. However, Supermercado Aguascalientes kept their mask mandate in place.

"There's so much going on right now. We just want to do our best to keep everyone safe," said manager Bernice Santillan.

Now that the CDC is once again recommending indoor mask-wearing, Santillan says it's a good idea and they plan to just keep doing what they've already done.

"It's been some people that really don't agree with our decision, but we've been to try our best to do everything we can to keep everybody safe," said Santillan.

In Lexington, with cases on the rise and the CDC's latest advice, other local business owners are also taking it into consideration.

"We will take into account what they're saying and what they're recommending. It is a recommendation at this point and not a mandate, so we are not going to force it," said Gwen Everly, co-owner of J. Render's Southern Table and Bar.

Summer is their bread and butter, which is why she says the fact that we're back here is rough.

"It's one of those things that is I think super frustrating for everybody. We just want to get it in our rearview mirror and move on. And this is just super difficult to feel like we're going backwards," said Everly.

Much of Kentucky is considered in the substantial or high transmission level according to CDC data.

But state leaders haven't said whether they'll mandate mask regulations again or not. Everly says if it's mandated, they'll comply.

"We followed the rules through this whole thing, and we did what we were asked, and we came through it. So, you know, we listen to what we're asked to do and we'll do that again. I mean, we want to survive this. We want to come out on the other side," said Everly.

In the meantime, you might want to have your mask ready just in case.