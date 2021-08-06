London Walmart temporarily closed for sanitizing

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Walmart in London will temporarily close for sanitizing. The company stated this decision was made in consideration of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health expert's guidance.

As an essential business and a member of the London, KY community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time.



The store located at 1851 Highway 192 W will close Friday, August 6 at 2 p.m. s part of a company-initiated program to allow third-party cleaning crews time to clean and sanitize the building. The store will open back up again on Sunday, August 8 at 6 a.m.

Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.

When the store reopens on Sunday, they will continue with associate health assessments and unvaccinated associates must continue to wear their face masks.