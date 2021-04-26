Mask mandate lifted for Kentuckians outside at events for 1,000 people or less

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Monday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the mask mandate is no longer in effect for Kentuckians that are outside at events where 1,000 people or less are present.

COVID-19 update

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 213 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 213 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 441,166.

Gov. Beshear also announced four new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional seven deaths from an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,459.

As of Monday, 414 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 108 of which are in the ICU and 47 of which are on a ventilator.