More than 300 Lexington residents have now died from COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted at 10:53 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 10:53:38-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported three new deaths Monday, bringing the total to 302 since March 2020.

Lexington also had 57 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, with a seven-day rolling average of 38. The city has had 34,144 total cases during the pandemic.

Several appointments remain for the vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Consolidated Baptist Church. Make your appointment here or call 859-899-2222 for help. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

The Moderna vaccine will be provided, which is for ages 18 and older.

