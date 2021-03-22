Menu

Only 294 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Kentucky on Monday

Posted at 4:24 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 16:33:46-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his Monday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 294 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 294 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 421,121.

"This is about 102 less than we had last Monday, which was part of our ten straight weeks of declining cases" Gov. Beshear noted.

Kentucky's positivity rate continues to decline. Monday's positivity rate was just 2.93%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 11 new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional 50 coronavirus-related deaths due to an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 5,799.

"I will tell you that none of these deaths occurred in March," Gov. Beshear said of the deaths. "We are adding the dates that they actually occurred. What we list as our new deaths is what comes up through our local health departments."

Specific numbers for Kentuckians in the hospital, ICU and ventilator were not given, but Gov. Beshear said that all those numbers are down.

