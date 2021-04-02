Watch
Positivity rate back over 3%, 690 new cases reported on Friday

Posted at 4:45 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 16:45:18-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that 690 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky. After the removal of duplicates, the 690 new cases brings Kentucky's COVID-19 case total to 428,527.

For the first time since March 20, the positivity rate in Kentucky is back over 3%. Friday's positivity rate was 3.08%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, along with an additional 18 deaths due to an audit, bringing Kentucky's coronavirus-related death total to 6,129.

As of Friday, 393 Kentuckians are hospitalized for coronavirus-related reasons, 89 of which are in the ICU and 66 of which are on a ventilator.

