Second 'Shot at a Million' winner Ginger Schultz: 'Never dreamed I would be next'

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Louisville native Ginger Schultz as the second "Shot at a Million" winner.

Schultz says that she got vaccinated for her 85-year-old mom and her husband, who live with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) symptoms.

"Why take a chance of getting very sick and possibly die or passing it on to somebody else? That's what my main concern was."

Schultz said she got the vaccine back in April and only registered for the "Shot at a Million" two days ago.

"He had bought a couple million dollar lottery tickets," Schultz said. "I saw those lying on the counter I thought, 'Well, this is another shot at a million. Why not try?' Never, never thought. Never dreamed I would be next."

Schultz ended her time at the podium in the Capitol rotunda with a simple message.

"Please everybody get vaccinated. This is serious," Schultz said. "Thank you so much, so grateful, and follow our leader."