Students, staff at Transylvania University getting COVID-19 vaccine in high numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At the small liberal arts university on Broadway in Lexington, most here are siding with the science.

A recent voluntary survey conducted by Transylvania University staff members revealed a vaccination rate that, most would consider being very high.

“Because we’ve seen a really high response rate to asking our students and employees to vaccinate, Transylvania is not considering mandating vaccines for a return to campus in the fall,” said Megan Moloney, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for the school.

Moloney said that feeling could change between now and August when school resumes, and whatever they decide to do will be in accordance with anything being recommended by the CDC and the state.

As of April 16, 81% of those students, faculty and staff members who responded to the survey said they’d received at least their first dose of the vaccine. While 40% of the students who replied said they’ve been given both doses. Those numbers have student, Maggie Spencer excited about what could be next on this campus.

“I think all of us getting the vaccination has been a high priority because we want things to go back to as normal as they can be,” she said between classes on Thursday.

They are inching closer to that reality with each vaccine, and each answered survey. And they plan to get even closer as the vaccine’s reach continues to grow, and incentives for getting said vaccine are offered.

“…We’re working to make sure our students and employees know we appreciate their willingness to get the vaccine. So whether it’s t-shirts, or (prize) drawings, or a little extra incentive, we’ll do what we can to make that community effort worthwhile,” Moloney added.

Didn’t need to twist Maggie’s arm.

“Get the vaccine! Get it. So we can go back to the new normal,” Spencer said.