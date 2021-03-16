'This vaccine is not political': Health department concerned over lack of appointments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported Tuesday afternoon as having up to as many as 150 open slots for its weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

That is both the good news and the bad news.

“Right now, what we’re seeing is people who really wanted it, the ones who’ve been waiting for this, they’ve gotten the vaccine, or have made an appointment to get it,” said Kevin Hall from LFCHD.

So if you’re still in need of the first dose, there’s plenty of space available on Wednesday, or maybe you’ve made your appointment to get vaccinated elsewhere. The concern is that this many openings means that most who want to be vaccinated have already received at least their first dose and are waiting the appropriate amount of time for their second.

And now we’ve arrived at a different category of person.

“People want to politicize the virus, and it is not political,” Hall stressed. “Plans for this vaccine started with the previous (presidential) administration and they’re continuing with the current administration. It does not matter who is president, you need to get vaccinated.”

Hall noted that former President Donald Trump was vaccinated before leaving office and that President Joe Biden received his doses before taking office in January.

LEX 18 exchanged messages over Facebook with a couple of viewers who preferred to remain anonymous. They told us they won’t be getting vaccinated, mainly over fear that it was fast-tracked and they don’t know what’s in it, and how it could affect them in the future. Those people make up yet another different sector of the population, but altogether they could make achieving the stated goal impossible to achieve.

“The number you’ve heard national officials mention is about 80-percent for community immunity. While we’d love to get to that level, right now we’re a long way from that,” Hall said. “More people need to step up and get vaccinated.”

He’s got room for about 150 people who’d like to step up on Wednesday.

If you are a member of groups 1-A, 1-B, or 1-C and would like to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from the Health Department, click here.

