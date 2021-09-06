Travel down during Labor Day weekend in Lexington as Delta variant spreads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 could mean the friendly skies are less friendly for unvaccinated Americans. Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the CDC advised people who haven’t gotten the shot to avoid travel as hospitals fill to capacity with sick patients.

Overall, the TSA says it appears more people chose to stay home for the first weekend of September. On Tuesday, airports across the country recorded their fewest amount of screenings since late May. Arrivalist estimated at least 10% fewer Americans went anywhere this weekend compared to 2019.

But in Lexington, travelers who spent the holiday in the Bluegrass say they were eager for an end-of-summer trip, with the right precautions.

“People are being adults about everything, being conscious of what’s going on and stuff,” said Norman Grayson, who visited Kentucky from Omaha. “I think it’s safe.”

Carol Martin told LEX 18 she traveled to Lexington for a friend’s birthday. It was her first flight since before the pandemic.

“I was concerned I might bring something, unaware I was bringing it,” she said. “But we were all vaccinated, so we had that security knowing that if we got something it wouldn’t be as bad.”

Travelers will need to be masked up in airports and on airplanes through at least January 18th.