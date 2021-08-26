UK announces mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated students, faculty, and staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky says weekly COVID-19 testing will be mandatory for all unvaccinated faculty, students, and staff.

UK President Eli Capilouto made the announcement in a campuswide email Thursday.

"You may have seen in the news this week that the Pfizer vaccine gained full FDA approval — a move that I hope boosts confidence even further in vaccines," said Capilouto.

The university says as of August 24, 74% of the current campus community was fully vaccinated or in the process of being fully vaccinated. That's up 5% points since late July.

Highlights of the testing plan for any unvaccinated faculty, staff, or student: