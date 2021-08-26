UK announces mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated students, faculty, and staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky says weekly COVID-19 testing will be mandatory for all unvaccinated faculty, students, and staff.
UK President Eli Capilouto made the announcement in a campuswide email Thursday.
"You may have seen in the news this week that the Pfizer vaccine gained full FDA approval — a move that I hope boosts confidence even further in vaccines," said Capilouto.
The university says as of August 24, 74% of the current campus community was fully vaccinated or in the process of being fully vaccinated. That's up 5% points since late July.
Highlights of the testing plan for any unvaccinated faculty, staff, or student:
- Employees should begin signing up for their mandatory testing appointments on Aug. 30.
- Testing will begin on September 1.
- Two testing sites for employees only will be opened on campus.
- Employees can be tested during work hours. Workers who are paid hourly will not have to take leave time to test.
- Students will continue testing in the Blue Box Theatre at the Gatton Student Center. Employees can continue testing at this location as well.
- Anyone can continue to test as well at the community site on College Way near Kentucky Proud Park.
- As a reminder, masks continue to be required indoors regardless of vaccination. Compliance with this policy is essential as masks are an important mitigation strategy for our campus.