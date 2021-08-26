Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

UK announces mandatory weekly COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated students, faculty, and staff

items.[0].image.alt
Mark Cornelison/Mark Cornelison
View of campus from Central Bank building on Wednesday April 25, 2017. Photo by Mark Cornelison | UKphoto
university of kentucky.jpg
Posted at 3:30 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 15:30:46-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky says weekly COVID-19 testing will be mandatory for all unvaccinated faculty, students, and staff.

UK President Eli Capilouto made the announcement in a campuswide email Thursday.

"You may have seen in the news this week that the Pfizer vaccine gained full FDA approval — a move that I hope boosts confidence even further in vaccines," said Capilouto.

The university says as of August 24, 74% of the current campus community was fully vaccinated or in the process of being fully vaccinated. That's up 5% points since late July.

Highlights of the testing plan for any unvaccinated faculty, staff, or student:

  • Employees should begin signing up for their mandatory testing appointments on Aug. 30.
  • Testing will begin on September 1.
  • Two testing sites for employees only will be opened on campus.
  • Employees can be tested during work hours. Workers who are paid hourly will not have to take leave time to test.
  • Students will continue testing in the Blue Box Theatre at the Gatton Student Center. Employees can continue testing at this location as well.
  • Anyone can continue to test as well at the community site on College Way near Kentucky Proud Park.
  • As a reminder, masks continue to be required indoors regardless of vaccination. Compliance with this policy is essential as masks are an important mitigation strategy for our campus.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo