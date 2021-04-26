Which Kentucky county has the best and worst vaccination numbers?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Which Kentucky County leads the way in the number of people fully vaccinated? Woodford County with 43.2% of its total population vaccinated. Nearly 80% of those are people 65 and older, according to Woodford County Public Health Director Cassie Prather.

Franklin and Fayette Counties are next in line with 42.6% fully vaccinated in Franklin County and 39.7% in Fayette County.

Woodford County Health Department Public Health Director Cassie Prather credits "getting the word out" and location, location, location as to why Woodford County has the highest numbers.

"We have access to other counties with large clinics such as Lexington and Frankfort," said Prather.

Counties with the lowest rates include Spencer County with 12.5% fully vaccinated followed by Christian, Ballard, and Lewis Counties.

Morgan Smith, an epidemiologist with the North Central District Health Department, says those who live in four counties including Spencer must go to Shelby County to get the vaccine. But soon the counties will have their own clinics.

Smith believes better access will help more people get vaccinated.

"We think anytime you can bring something to the community, closer to the community that's going to increase your number," said Smith.

For a county-by-county breakdown of people fully vaccinated, click here.