Coroner identifies 25-year-old man in deadly motorcycle crash on Versailles Road

Posted at 7:24 AM, Oct 04, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Coroner identified 25-year-old Dylan Wade George as the victim in a deadly motorcycle crash on Versailles Road.

Lexington police were called to the scene of a motorcycle collision Monday night on Versailles Road at Delmont Drive. George was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. Monday.

According to the coroner's report, it was a single vehicle accident at the intersection and George was not wearing a helmet.

The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries and the death is ruled as an accident.

