Coroner identifies moped crash victim, family seeks donations for funeral

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One August 12, a crash involving a moped and a truck sent one man to the hospital. According to the Fayette County Coroner, that victim, 61-year-old Derald Johnson, died from his injuries on Monday.

“It’s still kinda unbelievable that he’s gone,” said Shane Roark, Johnson’s friend.

According to Roark, Johnson convinced him to move to Lexington. The two became like brothers.

“He was one of those people you’d flock to, he’d just draw you in, he was always smiling, he was energetic,” said Roark.

From dancing to karaoke, Roark described Johnson as the life of the party and a die hard UK fan.

“Always outgoing, that man bled blue, everything he did was Kentucky, Kentucky, Kentucky."

Roark said they spoke every day, which made the last two weeks especially unbearable with Johnson on life support at UK Hospital.

“I was there and present and I saw it happen,” said Roark. “It still hasn't set in all the way yet.”

Johnson’s fiance said the two had a wedding date set less than a month away. Devastated, she and Roark vow to keep Johnson’s memory alive in the way they live.

“Make the best of it, have fun, and always smile,” said Roark.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral expenses. You can donate here.