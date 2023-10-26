Death investigation: Lexington police called to home near Hamburg area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A body has been discovered inside what appears to be an abandoned home on Man O’ War Blvd near Winchester Road.

Lexington police received a call about the body around 8:45 a.m. Thursday and worked quickly to have the scene cleared by 11 a.m. Detectives say the body's condition was such that they couldn’t conclude whether this was a homicide or if the death occurred in some other manner. One detective with the Robbery and Homicide Unit told LEX 18 that it was difficult even to identify the victim’s gender.

The Fayette County Coroner will take the victim’s body to Frankfort for an autopsy and to be identified. Those results aren’t expected to be available until Friday at the earliest.

Once identified, the coroner’s office will work to locate and notify any next of kin before releasing any information about the victim.

