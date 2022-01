NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — We now know the name of the woman who investigators say was shot and killed earlier this week in Nicholasville.

The county coroner's office says Lydia Cassady was shot in the head on Lauren Drive.

Police are still looking for a man wanted in connection with the homicide.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for 54-year-old Kenneth Strange, who investigators say may have a weapon.

If you know anything, call police.