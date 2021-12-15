Coroner: UK FarmHouse fraternity member died of alcohol toxicity, no charges filed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Coroner's Office confirmed Wednesday that University of Kentucky FarmHouse fraternity member, Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood, died of alcohol toxicity.

Hazelwood died October 18 at UK Hospital after was found unresponsive at his fraternity house.

According to the coroner's report, Hazelwood's blood alcohol content was 0.354.

His death has been ruled as an accident. UK Police say that no charges will be filed.

The fraternity was also cited for liquor law violation the night he died.

In the days that followed his death, the UK community honored the 18-year-old Henderson, Kentucky native in special ways. Hazelwood's campus community gathered outside the Catholic Newman Center about 24 hours after his death to honor him with a vigil. In the days that followed, UK students continued to gather outside the church for a rosary service, and to pray for him and his family.

